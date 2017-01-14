The Latest: Alaska Air says de-icer sickened attendants

Alaska Airlines confirms that a nontoxic de-icer caused attendants to fall ill, triggering a hazardous material response when the flight landed in San Jose, California.

The airline says two flight attendants on a plane that landed before 7 p.m. Thursday reported feeling ill after a white powder fell from an air vent in the galley in the front of the plane.

One attendant was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The airline says she has been released and reports feeling fine Friday.

The airline says the plane was removed from service and its ventilation system “will be thoroughly cleaned” before the aircraft is put back into service.

The airline says it uses a de-icing fluid that is non-toxic.