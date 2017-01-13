Soldotna man arrested on charges of child pornography

A Kenai Peninsula man was arrested Jan. 11 on child pornography charges.
Remy Spring, 27, of Soldotna faces one count of distributing child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography, according to Alaska State Troopers dispatch.
In June 2016, Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit was in the midst of undercover operations to find people possessing, making or distributing child pornography in that state, when it contacted the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Major Crimes Unit in Soldotna.
Louisiana law enforcement was granted a search warrant for Spring’s old residence there, but officers found he had just returned to Alaska, according to troopers.
On July 1, Spring was then served a search warrant at his home in Soldotna by Alaska officers, who seized electronic storage devices and a computer.
Technical Crimes Unit officials in Anchorage forensically examined the devices and found multiple pictures and videos of children being sexually exploited.
The Kenai court issued an arrest warrant Jan. 11 for Spring, who was picked up the same day at his home.
Spring is being held at the Wildwood Pretrial facility in Kenai.
