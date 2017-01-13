Alaska’s warming waters could slow coral growth, impacting fish

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says warming ocean temperatures, due to climate change, could slow the growth of some Alaska coral. In a study released Thursday, scientists warned about the potential impact to fish, which take refuge in thickets of coral.
Bob Stone, a fisheries research biologist, dove in the waters of Southeast Alaska to photograph one group of sea fans, a type of coral. His team returned yearly for a period of five years, and they noticed it wasn’t growing as quickly as they anticipated.
“There is evidence from other studies around the world that show for some corals under warmer conditions, they do grow more slowly,” Stone said. “So it’s surprising to us but important because at least at the present moment our oceans are warming particularly in the Gulf of Alaska.”
Sea fans grow in the waters of British Columbia, spreading all the way to the Aleutian Chain. There are around 136 different types of coral in Alaska waters.
In the future, scientists think ocean acidification could threaten coral, too.
Recent headlines
-
Nome woman found dead in Anchorage parking lotA missing person case for Anchorage police turned into a death investigation on Thursday. A graduate of Nome-Beltz Junior/Senior High School, Martina Painter, 25, was found dead Thursday afternoon. She was the only person in a blue four-door Dodge Dart located in a parking lot near University Lake Park in Anchorage.
-
Trump team: Top adviser talked with Russian ambassador before U.S. hacking responseCritics have long raised concerns about Gen. Michael Flynn's relationship with Moscow. The nominee for national security adviser was in regular contact in December with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
-
40 years later, John McPhee’s book still brings fans to Eagle, AlaskaJohn Borg hosts literary tourists who come through Eagle, Alaska, in the summer looking for characters from John McPhee's book Coming into the Country.
-
Alaska Native healthcare leader Sally Smith dies at 70H. Sally Smith, longtime chairman of the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation board of directors, died Tuesday in Seattle from complications with leukemia. She was 70.