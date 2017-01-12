No foul play suspected in death of Juneau man found in woods

Authorities have identified the body of a Juneau man found last week.
Brandon Shaun Estes, 23, was found dead near a mudslide chute above Gastineau Avenue by a hiker Friday afternoon, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
His body showed signs of being unattended in the woods and he had no identification on him.
Estes’ body was transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine cause of death.
No foul play is suspected.
Estes’ family were notified of his death.
An investigation is ongoing.
