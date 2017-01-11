Juneau Afternoon – 1-12-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.
Aimee Richards, Academic Advisor: will discuss spring start up— class start date, highlighting a few classes, scholarship deadline, campus activities
And Marsha Squires, Academic Exchange and Study Abroad: will highlight national and international exchange opportunities.
We’ll get details about the Thursday night Audubon presentation;
Val Snyder will be here with news about Saturday’s Brown Boots Brunch
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Anvik tribal courts given more jurisdiction in lower level casesThe state of Alaska and the Anvik Tribe have signed an historic justice agreement. The government to government pact provides a template for tribal courts to administer restorative sentences in certain lower level cases, as an alternative to the state criminal justice system.
Haines mayor breaks tie vote to hire interim borough managerHaines Public Facilities Director Brad Ryan is the new interim borough manager. It wasn’t an easy decision for the Borough Assembly Tuesday night. The assembly was split between Ryan and a retired Juneau city manager. Ultimately, the mayor broke a tie vote in favor of Ryan.
U.S. puts first bumblebee on endangered species listThe protected designation for the rusty patched bumble bee is also the first of its kind for a bee species in the continental U.S. It has seen a dramatic decline in numbers and territory.
Murkowski says repeal and replacement of Affordable Care Act should coincidePresident-elect Donald Trump leaned on Congress on Tuesday to quickly get rid of President Barack Obama’s signature heath care law, which he called a catastrophe. Lisa Murkowski, though, is among five Republicans in the U.S. Senate sponsoring an amendment that would slow the law’s repeal.