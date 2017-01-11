Juneau Afternoon – 1-12-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.

Aimee Richards, Academic Advisor: will discuss spring start up— class start date, highlighting a few classes, scholarship deadline, campus activities

And Marsha Squires, Academic Exchange and Study Abroad: will highlight national and international exchange opportunities.

We’ll get details about the Thursday night Audubon presentation;

Val Snyder will be here with news about Saturday’s Brown Boots Brunch

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

