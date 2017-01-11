Follow President-elect Donald Trump’s news conference live at 7 a.m. Wednesday

KTOO is carrying live NPR coverage of President-elect Donald Trump’s news conference beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. It’s Trump’s first since the election.
The event’s being held at Trump Tower in New York.
The address will be followed by NPR analysis. You can live stream it here on KTOO, or tune in over the air.
You can come back to this post to follow NPR’s live annotation of the address. It’s put together by NPR’s politics team, with help from reporters and editors who cover national security, immigration, business, foreign policy and more. Portions of the address with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact-checking from NPR reporters and editors.
Loading…
