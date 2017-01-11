Construction ramps up on Petersburg police station as deadline approaches

Petersburg’s Police Department is scheduled to start moving into the newly renovated municipal building by Jan. 17.
Whether that deadline can be met is still unknown, but the department is looking forward to a much larger and more secure working space.
Outside the municipal building, the parking area is filled with construction materials and vehicles. The place is obviously a construction zone.
But it’s all relatively quiet compared with what’s going on inside.
Thirty construction workers are busy building everything from walls, to windows, to stairs.
They are in a crunch to get the project completed by the deadline.
The new facility is doubling in size from the old space and increases security. It features new cells, an evidence room, an office for investigations, an interview room and a training room.
All the construction in the new police area is supposed to be done by Jan. 17, according to the contract, with police fully moved in by Feb. 13.
Police Chief Kelly Swihart doesn’t know whether those dates can be met at this point.
If not, it would take renegotiating contract details between the borough, construction company and architects.
After the police move in, construction crews will concentrate on the borough administrative offices which will be upstairs in the same building.
The total renovation project is expected to be completed by July.
Recent headlines
-
Tanker truck wrecks, spills 4,000 gallons of diesel fuelThe driver of a diesel-fuel tanker truck lost control of his rig Monday and wrecked in a remote spot on the Richardson Highway south of Paxson, spilling some 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
-
Trump dismisses Russian connection allegations as ‘fake news’In his first news conference since last summer, he denied unverified reports that Russia has compromising intelligence on him and outlined how he'd try to unwind his complex businesses as president.
-
Three people stranded on trail to Levelock returned safelyA search and rescue wrapped up Tuesday morning with three people returned safely to Levelock. Danielle Dobkins, Ivon Washington, and Paul Chukwak, all in their 40s, had made a trip to Naknek by four-wheeler Sunday morning, and had broken down on the return trip on Sunday evening.
-
Fukushima radiation yet, and unlikely, to affect Alaska seafoodState, federal, and international agencies have been testing Alaskan seafood for Fukushima-related radiation since 2013. No detectable levels have been found.