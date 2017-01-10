Juneau Afternoon – 1-11-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Andy Kline will be here to talk about Beer Week;
Joy Lyon and Jordon Nigro will be here to discuss the screening of the film, Resillience;
We’ll get the details about the KRNN Spotlight Series concert, Gamble and the High-Costa Living
And get an update on Eaglecrest!
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Warming oceans could boost dangerous toxin in your shellfish dinnerA new study finds a link between warming waters and a dangerous neurotoxin that builds up in species like Dungeness crabs, clams and mussels — and can be hazardous, even fatal in people who eat them.
Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof sentenced to deathDylann Roof, 22, murdered nine people in the basement of a historically black church in Charleston, S.C. He told the jury that prosecutors "don't know what real real hatred looks like."
Follow President Barack Obama’s farewell address live at 5 p.m.KTOO is carrying live NPR coverage of President Barack Obama's farewell address Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2016. The president will be delivering remarks to an audience in Chicago.
Juneau Assembly considers downtown ‘camping’ banThe Juneau Police Department chief spoke out in support of a proposed anti-camping ordinance that would empower officers to clear homeless people sleeping in front of the city's downtown businesses.