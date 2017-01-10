Juneau Afternoon – 1-11-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Andy Kline will be here to talk about Beer Week;

Joy Lyon and Jordon Nigro will be here to discuss the screening of the film, Resillience;

We’ll get the details about the KRNN Spotlight Series concert, Gamble and the High-Costa Living

And get an update on Eaglecrest!

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org