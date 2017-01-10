JPD seeks help identifying body found near Gastineau Avenue

The Juneau Police Department wants help identifying a dead man discovered near an avalanche chute above Gastineau Avenue on Saturday.
Police report the man is an Alaska Native in his 20s or 30s with distinctive chest and arm tattoos, according to a Juneau police news release He did not have any identification.
A hiker reported finding the body that afternoon and led Juneau police to the area, about 500 feet from the roadway.
It’s unclear how long he’d been dead. The body had signs of being unattended in the woods.
The body’s been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine cause of death.
Contact the Juneau Police Department with information at 907-586-0600 or contact Juneau Crime Line.
