CBJ Assembly Meeting – 1-9-17

CBJ Meeting for 1-9-17
Recent headlines
-
Obama Defends His Legacy As He Says Farewell: ‘Yes We Can. Yes We Did’Even as Donald Trump threatens to roll back some of his signature proposals, including Obamacare and climate change regulations, President Obama gave a hopeful speech in Chicago Tuesday night.
-
JPD seeks help identifying body found near Gastineau AvenueA hiker reported about 2:13 p.m. Jan. 7 finding the body of a man near an avalanche chute above Gastineau Avenue.
-
Warming oceans could boost dangerous toxin in your shellfish dinnerA new study finds a link between warming waters and a dangerous neurotoxin that builds up in species like Dungeness crabs, clams and mussels — and can be hazardous, even fatal in people who eat them.
-
Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof sentenced to deathDylann Roof, 22, murdered nine people in the basement of a historically black church in Charleston, S.C. He told the jury that prosecutors "don't know what real real hatred looks like."