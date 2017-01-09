Troopers thwart attempted alcohol importation to Elim

Alaska State Troopers thwarted two attempts to import alcohol to the community of Elim over the weekend.

Troopers seized an estimated total of 10 liters of alcohol in Nome Sunday, Jan. 8, in two separate incidents: one, an estimated 7 liters, the other about 3 liters.

Airline passengers believed to be involved in the alcohol smuggling attempts were traveling from Nome to Elim, a local option community where alcohol sales and importation are banned.

Suspects have been identified.

The total number and names of those suspects have yet to be released, as troopers continue their investigation.