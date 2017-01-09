Newscast – Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

In this newscast:
- Some pre-filed bills for the upcoming legislative session are out,
- U.S. wildlife officials have released a plan to get threatened polar bear numbers back up, and
- Anchorage officials walk through what the know about the shooter in the Ft. Lauderdale airport attack and his ties to Alaska.
Recent headlines
Renovated 120-slip Douglas Harbor on track to reopen in springThe new $6 million design has no wooden pilings in the water and uses less metal that could rust. The new dock is projected to last 40 to 50 years.
Homer students to compete in state robotics championshipThis winter, a group of middle-schoolers at West Homer Elementary are putting aside hockey sticks and skis in favor of a more unusual team sport: building robots. The group of 10 sixth-graders calls themselves the “Brickheads.”
New city dock in Chignik Bay nearly completeConstruction is continuing on the new city dock in Chignik Bay. The roughly $11 million project has been the top capital improvement project for the Lake and Peninsula Borough, and should be ready in plenty of time to receive the Ferry Vessel Tustamena when it starts the Aleutian run in May.
Trump names son-in-law Jared Kushner as White House senior adviserThe appointment of the president-elect's son-in-law to a senior role could run into legal and ethics issues related to nepotism. Kushner plans to largely divest from his sizable business interests.