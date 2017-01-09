Juneau Afternoon – 1-9-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,.

We’ll talk with Ben Huff about this year’s Alaska Positive, now on display at the Alaska State Museum;

We’ll talk with M K MacNaughton about her art classes;

Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight the upcoming KTOO/TAKU Fisheries Seafood Festival;

And Jordon Nigro will offer an update of the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

Tune in at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly, with your host, Martha Moore.