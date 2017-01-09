Juneau Afternoon – 1-9-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,.
We’ll talk with Ben Huff about this year’s Alaska Positive, now on display at the Alaska State Museum;
We’ll talk with M K MacNaughton about her art classes;
Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight the upcoming KTOO/TAKU Fisheries Seafood Festival;
And Jordon Nigro will offer an update of the Zach Gordon Youth Center.
Tune in at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly, with your host, Martha Moore.
Recent headlines
Some Bizarre Black Holes Put On Light ShowsBlack holes aren't all doom and gloom. Some of these incredibly dense matter-suckers fling powerful jets of light and charged particles — the space version of a fireworks show.
Baghdad Racked By A Spate Of Suicide Bombings In Shiite AreasThe Islamic State has claimed responsibility for one attack, and several other bombings followed across the city. The attacks continue an especially bloody week in the Iraqi capital.
Petersburg advisory committee may try again for brown bear huntThe Petersburg Fish and Game Advisory Committee is considering asking the Board of Game for a fall brown bear hunt again. The Board of Game has rejected a fall hunt in the area multiple times.
Capital City Fire/Rescue says don’t walk on thin iceCapital City Fire/Rescue held an ice safety training at the Mendenhall Glacier on Saturday to give the public tips on safely navigating frozen water bodies like Mendenhall Lake.