Interim manager decision on Haines Assembly agenda

A new Haines interim borough manager may be in place by next week.

The Assembly is scheduled to appoint someone to the interim manager position at a meeting Tuesday.

Two candidates have put their names in the running: Borough Public Facilities Director Brad Ryan and former Juneau manager Dave Palmer. Ryan has also offered to take on the permanent manager position. Haines resident Debra Schnabel is another candidate for the long-term job.

The Assembly fired former manager Bill Seward in a 4-2 vote less than a month ago.

At its last meeting, the Assembly approved additional dredging and wave barrier protection for the small boat harbor expansion at a cost of about $420,000.

That portion of work is known as “add alternate C.” But the Assembly approved add alt C with a catch. Assembly member Heather Lende proposed an equal amount of money be set aside for uplands development. Lende said it would be a gesture of the borough’s commitment to address aesthetic concerns of the harbor project.

The Assembly will vote on whether to dedicate that money to upland development on Tuesday.

The Assembly will also address a few heliski map-related proposals. After controversy over the makeup of a heliski map committee and concerns about wildlife, Assembly member Ron Jackson proposed postponing changes to the heliski map until the summer of 2017. That resolution is on Tuesday’s agenda.

They’ll also consider a proposal from Assembly member Tom Morphet, who wants to get rid of the heliski map committee in code.

That would shift the responsibility for reviewing map amendment requests to the assembly.

Alongside Morphet’s ordinance is one from the Tourism Advisory Board, which recommends a different avenue to address the concerns brought up over the most recent heliski map committee. The board proposes excluding people affiliated with the heliskiing industry or environmental groups from taking committee seats set aside for the general public. It allows seats for industry and environmental representatives, but they would be non-voting committee members.

The Assembly will also consider a nearly $2 million contract for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant. The work includes replacing the building and improving piping. A memo from borough staff says state grants, the Capital Improvement Projects fund and sewer fund will cover the cost.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Assembly chambers.