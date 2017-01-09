Cutter SPAR disabled during rescue mission

The Coast Guard Cutter SPAR is safe at its home port at Coast Guard Base Kodiak after a high seas adventure over the weekend.

The fishing vessel Lady Gudny experienced engine trouble Thursday night and became disabled nearly 300 miles south of Kodiak.

The SPAR got underway to provide assistance, and as it prepared to take the Lady Gudny under tow Friday afternoon, the towline snapped and became entangled in the SPARS propellers, subsequently disabling it.

The four crewmen from the Lady Gudny were hoisted from their vessel and flown to Kodiak by an MH-60 Jayhawk.

No injuries were reported.

In the meantime, the commercial tug boat Anna-T took the SPAR into tow 230 miles southeast of Kodiak Saturday afternoon.

They arrived in Kodiak early Sunday. The tug Chahunta took over the tow of the Lady Gudny.

Winds were 20 mph with seas 10- to 12-feet.

With the weather and two disabled vessels, the Coast Guard deployed or put on alert much of its North Gulf Coast fleet.

The cutters Munro and Hickory were directed to get underway to assist, while the Cutter Alex Haley, already at sea, was diverted as well.

The cutters Sycamore and Maple were put on standby.