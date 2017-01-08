TMZ releases video it says depicts Florida airport shooting

TMZ has released video footage that the website says shows the initial seconds of the deadly airport shooting in Florida last week.
The 20-second recording posted onto TMZ’s website shows a man walking through the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The man then pulls a handgun from his waistband, starts firing and runs.
TMZ does not say where it obtained the video, although it appears to be from a surveillance camera.
Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people, injured six and left thousands of travelers stranded and terrified.
Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges he faces.
The 26-year-old Santiago is an Iraq war veteran. He was born in New Jersey and grew up in Puerto Rico.
