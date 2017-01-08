Juneau officer cleared in shooting, returns to full duty

A Juneau officer who shot a man he believed was armed will be able to return to full duty.
The Juneau Empire reports Juneau Police Department Sgt. Chris Gifford had been on desk duty since shooting Jeremie Shaun Tinney.
A report by Assistant Attorney General June Stein says Gifford fired his weapon believing that Tinney had a long rifle pointed in a shooting position.
The object was not a rifle.
Stein’s report says Gifford was legally justified to use deadly force.
Tinney was treated at a hospital and released.
