Juneau police to increase enforcement of drunken driving laws on New Year’s Eve

If your New Year’s plans include impairing substances and going out, the Juneau Police Department wants you to plan for a designated driver.
Juneau police will be doubling down on officer-patrolling efforts for New Year’s Eve.
Sixteen officers will be on duty, including four who are assigned to investigate drunken driving, according to a department news release.
Participating businesses
Alaska Cache Liquor
Louie’s Douglas Inn
The Island Pub
Alaskan Hotel & Bar
Lucky Lady
Squirez
Duck Creek Market
McGivney’s Sports Bar & Grill
Triangle Club
Hangar on the Wharf
Moose Lodge
Viking Lounge & Billiard Parlor
Imperial Saloon
Rendezvous
The local branch of CHARR, the Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association, is also sponsoring its Safe Ride Home Program from participating locations.
Those wishing to use the Safe Ride program can have a bartender or server at a participating location call a special number and a free cab will come and pick them up.
Participating cabs will have signs and a green, flashing light. They’ll go to listed establishments first.
The holiday also brings increased use of fireworks.
Two people were cited Monday for using concussive fireworks during a prohibited time. Concussive fireworks, Juneau police say, go “boom.”
Safe use of concussive fireworks will be OK from 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Using concussive fireworks outside of this time period, and south of Cohen Drive, is prohibited.
In November, Juneau Assembly postponed a proposed ordinance restricting fireworks use until April. In the mean time, the assembly encouraged police to enforce the city’s disturbing the peace code to tackle fireworks use.
The draft ordinance would restrict the use and possession of fireworks to holidays, such as New Year’s and the Fourth of July.
Recent headlines
-
Nome-based non-profit hopes to revitalize Inupiaq with ‘language nest’Coming to the region at the start of the new year is a “nest” project focused on Inupiaq language revitalization. A Nome-based non-profit organization called Inuusiq Inc., which started up this year, is spearheading the project.
-
Capital City Fire/Rescue got hit with hundreds more calls in 2016Juneau's fire department is battling a near 12 percent increase in emergency calls. The higher volume has stretched the department thin and the Fire Chief says additional personnel is the only real solution.
-
Juneau’s cruise ship head tax spending pitches due next weekTypically, the city receives dozens of pitches for things like seasonal emergency services personnel, waterfront infrastructure improvements, crossing guards and more public restroom cleaning and maintenance.
-
For Homer resident, Bogoslof eruptions mean more habitat for wildlifeA volcano in the eastern Aleutians has been erupting for the past week. Bogoslof volcano is an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska. It’s part of the Alaska Maritime Wildlife Refuge, which is based hundreds of miles away in Homer.