Juneau police to increase enforcement of drunken driving laws on New Year’s Eve

If your New Year’s plans include impairing substances and going out, the Juneau Police Department wants you to plan for a designated driver.

Juneau police will be doubling down on officer-patrolling efforts for New Year’s Eve.

Sixteen officers will be on duty, including four who are assigned to investigate drunken driving, according to a department news release.

Participating businesses Alaska Cache Liquor

Louie’s Douglas Inn

The Island Pub

Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Lucky Lady

Squirez

Duck Creek Market

McGivney’s Sports Bar & Grill

Triangle Club

Hangar on the Wharf

Moose Lodge

Viking Lounge & Billiard Parlor

Imperial Saloon

Rendezvous



The local branch of CHARR, the Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association, is also sponsoring its Safe Ride Home Program from participating locations.

Those wishing to use the Safe Ride program can have a bartender or server at a participating location call a special number and a free cab will come and pick them up.

Participating cabs will have signs and a green, flashing light. They’ll go to listed establishments first.

The holiday also brings increased use of fireworks.

Two people were cited Monday for using concussive fireworks during a prohibited time. Concussive fireworks, Juneau police say, go “boom.”

Safe use of concussive fireworks will be OK from 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Using concussive fireworks outside of this time period, and south of Cohen Drive, is prohibited.

In November, Juneau Assembly postponed a proposed ordinance restricting fireworks use until April. In the mean time, the assembly encouraged police to enforce the city’s disturbing the peace code to tackle fireworks use.

The draft ordinance would restrict the use and possession of fireworks to holidays, such as New Year’s and the Fourth of July.