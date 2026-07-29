3 dead after plane crash near McCarthy

Three people are dead after a fiery plane crash Tuesday night near McCarthy, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement posted online Wednesday

The pilot of a Piper PA-22 crashed while landing at the Dan Creek airstrip, about 20 miles east of McCarthy, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane banked left, impacted terrain and burst into flames, killing the pilot and two passengers, the report says. The plane was described as a personal aircraft.

Troopers received a report of the crash at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and at 6 a.m. Wednesday, when they found the three bodies in the plane’s wreckage, the statement said. The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification, troopers said.

Troopers said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.