Alaska state attorney arrested by ICE, held at Tacoma detention center

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained a state of Alaska lawyer who is originally from China, according to ICE officials.

Federal officers arrested Shucheng “Charlie” Yang, 32, on July 10 in Anchorage, a spokesperson for ICE said in an email.

Yang is a Chinese national and violated the terms of his admission to the U.S. and is subject to deportation, the spokesperson said.

As of Thursday, Yang was still held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington awaiting immigration proceedings.

The ICE spokesperson didn’t clarify how Yang violated the terms of his entry into the country. Court records show Yang got a speeding ticket in April on the Seward Highway for going 103 mph in a 65 mph zone. He pleaded no contest and paid a fine of $2,300, according to court records.

A state employee directory shows that Yang is employed as an attorney with the Department of Law’s Civil Division. A spokesperson for the department did not respond to a request for comment.

Officials with the governor’s office declined to comment.