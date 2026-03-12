New film ‘American Solitaire’ pre-release screenings in Southeast, Con Brio presents ‘Art Songs’ and Juneau Steam Coalition’s Curiosity Unleashed

Juneau Afternoon – Recoded live on Wednesday, March 11, 2026
- Aaron Davidman talks about his new film “American Solitaire,” which will have a special pre-release screening and Q&A around Southeast Alaska, including Juneau, on March 23 at the Goldtown. The film explores veterans’ stories and gun violence prevention.
- Con Brio presents “Art Songs” with Sara Radke Brown, soprano, Candace LiVolsi, harp, and friends. Music of Debussy, Delibes, Hahn, Strauss, Schubert, Schumann, Dvorak, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tortaro and more. Performances are Friday, March 13, 7 pm at Chapel by the Lake and Saturday, March 14, 2 pm at the Alaska State Museum.
- The Juneau STEAM Coalition presents Curiosity Unleashed: A Community STEAM Event for K-6 Families on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 5:30-7:30 at Thunder Mountain Middle School. The theme for this year’s event is “Cycles and Spirals, Patterns and Process”.
