New film ‘American Solitaire’ pre-release screenings in Southeast, Con Brio presents ‘Art Songs’ and Juneau Steam Coalition’s Curiosity Unleashed

Juneau Afternoon – Recoded live on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Aaron Davidman talks about his new film “American Solitaire,” which will have a special pre-release screening and Q&A around Southeast Alaska, including Juneau, on March 23 at the Goldtown. The film explores veterans’ stories and gun violence prevention.





Con Brio presents “Art Songs” with Sara Radke Brown, soprano, Candace LiVolsi, harp, and friends. Music of Debussy, Delibes, Hahn, Strauss, Schubert, Schumann, Dvorak, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tortaro and more. Performances are Friday, March 13, 7 pm at Chapel by the Lake and Saturday, March 14, 2 pm at the Alaska State Museum.





The Juneau STEAM Coalition presents Curiosity Unleashed: A Community STEAM Event for K-6 Families on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 5:30-7:30 at Thunder Mountain Middle School. The theme for this year’s event is “Cycles and Spirals, Patterns and Process”.





Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

