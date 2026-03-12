KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Juneau Afternoon

New film ‘American Solitaire’ pre-release screenings in Southeast, Con Brio presents ‘Art Songs’ and Juneau Steam Coalition’s Curiosity Unleashed

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recoded live on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

  • Aaron Davidman talks about his new film “American Solitaire,” which will have a special pre-release screening and Q&A around Southeast Alaska, including Juneau, on March 23 at the Goldtown. The film explores veterans’ stories and gun violence prevention.

  • Con Brio presents “Art Songs” with Sara Radke Brown, soprano, Candace LiVolsi, harp, and friends. Music of Debussy, Delibes, Hahn, Strauss, Schubert, Schumann, Dvorak, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tortaro and more. Performances are Friday, March 13, 7 pm at Chapel by the Lake and Saturday, March 14, 2 pm at the Alaska State Museum.

  • The Juneau STEAM Coalition presents Curiosity Unleashed: A Community STEAM Event for K-6 Families on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 5:30-7:30 at Thunder Mountain Middle School. The theme for this year’s event is “Cycles and Spirals, Patterns and Process”.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Taku Winds spring concert, 'Touchstones of Glaciers and Bears' library presentation, and Mudrooms storytelling event season finale

Juneau Afternoon featuring previews of the "Rhapsody in Blue" concert from Taku Winds, Library presentation with authors Naomi Klouda and Marybeth Holleman, and Mudrooms storytelling event featuring the theme Rut-Roh (Dog-gone it).

Edward K. Thomas, President Emeritus of Tlingit & Haida, on his autobiography 'My Moment in Time,' plus wildlife photographer Rylee Jensen

Juneau Afternoon featuring President Emeritus of Tlingit & Haida Central Council Edward K. Thomas on his autobiography, "My Moment in Time," plus wildlife photographer Rylee Jensen on her First Friday at Kindred Post, and a preview of Willi Carlisle, this year's Folk Fest Guest Artist.

AWARE's 2026 Women of Distinction, local student's prepare for Poetry Out Loud, and First Friday previews

Juneau Afternoon featuring 2026 AWARE Women of Distinction, Poetry Out Loud Juneau participants, and First Friday previews with Juneau-Douglas City Museum and Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications