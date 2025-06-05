KTOO

Author Larri Irene Spengler debuts first novel ‘Taking Time: Sailing with My Family in Southeast Alaska’

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: author Larri Irene Spengler discusses her book, “Taking Time: Sailing with My Family in Southeast Alaska” ahead of her First Friday book signing, June 6 commemorates the 125th anniversary of the Alaska State Museum and Steve Henrikson shares more about a special talk and celebration happening at Noon on Friday, June 6 at the APK Lecture Hall, and UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer talks summer UAS activites and the Alumni BBQ happening on Saturday, June 7.

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring author of “Taking Time” Larri Spengler, the Alaska State Museum celebrates its 125th anniversary, and University of Alaska Southeast summer activities.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

