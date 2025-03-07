Montessori Borealis Public School and Theater Alaska Kids Company offer programs for young students

On this episode:
- 9 Isles Apothecary’s offers DIY spell jars and rune readings for First Friday at Kindred Post
- Montessori Borealis Public School enrollment registration period is now open
- Theater Alaska Kids Company presents “Necessary Nonsense” March 14-16
- Mudrooms wraps their season with a storytelling event (Tue, March 11) and workshop (Sun, March 16)
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.