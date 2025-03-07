Montessori Borealis Public School and Theater Alaska Kids Company offer programs for young students

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Joanna Castle Miller on 'Writing Sketch Comedy' Joanna Castle Miller discusses her background and experience in learning to write sketch comedy. She shares the benefits that sketch writing has brought to her work and why she is eager to share those teachings with Alaska writers via her virtual class with 49 Writers.

AWARE 2025 Women of Distinction honors community leaders and advocates On this episode: AWARE’s Women of Distinction gala celebrates five women this Saturday, March 8; 49 Writers is holding open mics in Juneau; and Juneau saved the Kimball organ in the State Office Building almost 50 years ago, and now the Alaska State Museum is thinking about its future.