Federal government puts Ketchikan, Anchorage buildings on list for potential sale

The U.S. government’s only pink-painted federal building may soon be sold along with more than 440 others nationwide in the coming months.

The iconic Ketchikan Federal Building, built in the 1930s and a historic landmark, is on a new list of buildings that may soon be sold by the federal General Services Administration.

On Tuesday, that agency released a list of “non-core property” that could be disposed of by the federal government.

“Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces. Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions,” the GSA said.

In Alaska, three Anchorage properties were listed alongside the Ketchikan building. The 1,600-square-foot garage of the historic Anchorage federal building made the list alongside the courthouse annex of the modern federal building.

That huge 64,821-square-foot annex houses, among other things, the Anchorage offices of the Social Security Administration.

It isn’t yet clear where federal agencies might find office space if the GSA sells the listed property.

Also on the potential sale list is the parking lot of the modern Anchorage Federal Building.

Neither the Fairbanks Federal Building nor the Juneau Federal Building — formally the Hurff Ackerman Saunders Federal Building and Robert Boochever U.S. Courthouse — are on the potential sale list.