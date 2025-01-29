State Sen. Donny Olson hospitalized in Anchorage

State Sen. Donny Olson, D-Golovin, was flown to Anchorage last week after suffering a medical emergency. The 71-year-old lawmaker took to Facebook on Monday to acknowledge the news.

“First I’d like to thank those who have lifted me up in prayer over the years,” Olson said. “I suffered a medical event in Juneau and I put my guardian angels to the test. I received quick care and am well on the road to recovery.”

Olson was in Juneau participating in the opening week of this legislative session. He wasn’t able to provide an exact time for his return.

“I will need some time to heal but rest assured I will be back at 100% soon,” Olson said. “God is good, all of the time.”

His wife, Willow Olson, responded to a tweet by The Alaska Landmine to thank the public for the well wishes.

“We are really grateful for everybody that helped with a quick intervention. He will need to take some time to recuperate, but you know him, he’ll be back to work before we expect it,” Willow Olson said. “Really appreciate that (Gov. Mike Dunleavy) called to check on him. We would appreciate privacy right now.”