Juneau Afternoon: Dirty Cello, ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ and Juneau-Douglas City Museum

- Dirty Cello, international touring band, to play the Gold Town Theater, June 13 at 7:00 p.m.
- Theater Alaska’s production of “Pride & Prejudice” to play Juneau June 19 through July 14
- Juneau Douglas City Museum’s summer walking tours and exhibitions
