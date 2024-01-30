Juneau Afternoon: WorldQuest 2024, Arts Round-up, thread’s new office, and an upcoming Fireside Lecture.

On today’s program:
- Juneau World Affairs Council World Quest Fundraiser happening Friday, February 2, at Centennial Hall
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Council First Friday / Arts Round-up for February
- A preview of thread’s First Friday open house event – thread is an Alaskan child care and resource non-profit organization
- An overview of the upcoming USDA Fireside Lecture Series and this Friday’s “One Upon a Time Ago: Archaeology and the Clues from the Past” with Laura Klingman
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.