Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, has died in a plane crash

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband, Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., died after the plane he was flying crashed Tuesday in Western Alaska, according to officials.

Anton McParland, Mary Peltola’s chief of staff, said in a statement posted on her social media accounts that she was returning to Alaska to be with her family after the crash.

Peltola communications director Sam Erickson said Eugene Peltola Jr. was the only occupant of a plane that crashed near the remote Western Alaska village of St. Mary’s.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Peltola was the pilot and sole occupant of a Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub that crashed under “unknown circumstances” just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“The pilot flew a hunter and the hunter’s equipment to a remote location 64 miles away from St. Mary’s,” said the statement from NTSB spokesperson Sarah Sulick. “After leaving the hunter, the plane took off to return and appears to have crashed in an area of remote, mountainous terrain.”

The Air National Guard and NTSB investigators were trying to reach the crash site Wednesday morning, Sulick said.

McParland said Eugene Peltola Jr. “was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family and friends – and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family’s loss.”

Peltola served in a number of high-level posts. He worked for the U.S. Fish and WIldlife Service and lead subsistence management. He was CEO of the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, which runs the Bethel hospital, and he was the top Alaska official in the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He retired last summer, as his wife was running for office.

He recently joked that he was adjusting to his new job as “arm candy” to the congresswoman.

The congresswoman’s staff will continue to operate her office and meet with constituents while the family grieves, McParland said.

Condolences and remembrances for Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. poured in Wednesday morning.

The ANCSA Regional Association described him as a “beloved husband, father, and friend to so many, making an impact on everyone he met.”

“He lived a life of service, dedicated to Alaska Native people and his home of Bethel through his decades-long career in federal service and his years of local government and Alaska Native corporation leadership,” said a statement from the regional anssociation.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowksi said “anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm.”

“It was easy to see why so many Alaskans called him a friend, and how he was so loved by his family,” she posted on social media.

U.S. Dan Sullivan and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy both said in social media posts that they were shocked and saddened to learn of Peltola’s death.

“Like all Alaskans, Julie and I are shocked and saddened beyond belief by the tragic passing of Gene Peltola last night,” said Sullivan. “This is an unimaginably difficult time for Mary, the entire Peltola family, and so many friends across the state.”

“We will be praying for Mary, their children, and all of the Peltola family. Gene’s dedication to Alaska ran deep, and he will be dearly missed,” said Dunleavy.

Alaska has a history of plane crashes affecting political figures, including the 1972 disappearance of a small plane in the Portage area carrying then-U.S. House Majority Leader Hale Boggs, the father of late NPR journalist Cokie Roberts, and U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, former Sen. Mark Begich’s father.

Alaska’s longest-serving U.S. senator, Ted Stevens, was among five people killed when a floatplane carrying nine people crashed north of Dillingham in 2010.

Stevens’s first wife, Ann Stevens, was among five people killed in a plane crash in Anchorage in

1978. The senator was injured but survived.

Peltola was elected to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died in March 2022 aboard an Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.