President Biden will visit JBER on Sept. 11 for memorial ceremony

President Joe Biden will visit Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Sept. 11 to observe the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the visit will happen as the president comes back from a diplomatic visit to Hanoi, Vietnam.

“The president will travel from Hanoi to Alaska to participate in a memorial ceremony with members of the military and their families,” Jean-Pierre said Monday.

White House officials didn’t specify how long the president will be in Alaska, or if he had any other plans on his itinerary.

The president previously stopped at JBER for a brief refueling stop on his way to Japan in May.

Biden’s visit is one of several high-profile visits from federal officials to Alaska in recent months.

First Lady Jill Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Bethel in May, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau toured parts of the state this month.