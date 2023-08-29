KTOO

President Biden will visit JBER on Sept. 11 for memorial ceremony

President Biden holds 2-year-old Mancuaq Mann, of Dillingham, Alaska. Her mom, Alannah Hurley, says Mancuaq did well at the White House event despite missing nap time. (C-SPAN screenshot)

President Joe Biden will visit Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Sept. 11 to observe the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the visit will happen as the president comes back from a diplomatic visit to Hanoi, Vietnam.

“The president will travel from Hanoi to Alaska to participate in a memorial ceremony with members of the military and their families,” Jean-Pierre said Monday.

White House officials didn’t specify how long the president will be in Alaska, or if he had any other plans on his itinerary.

The president previously stopped at JBER for a brief refueling stop on his way to Japan in May.

Biden’s visit is one of several high-profile visits from federal officials to Alaska in recent months.

First Lady Jill Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Bethel in May, while Transportation Secretary Pete ButtigiegAttorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau toured parts of the state this month.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

