KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

March 10, 2023: DJ Korra the Kid; Juneau Piano Series; JEDC Innovation Summit

by

Korra The Kid on Soundcloud
Juneau Afternoon March 10, 2023 Full Show

Today on Juneau Afternoon:

2023-Innovation-Summit-FlyerDownload

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Brian Holst, JEDC Innovation Summit
  • Zac Pease, Underground Connection
  • Korra The Kid aka Lauren Taylor, DJ
  • Jon Hays, Pianist
  • Andrew Brownell, Pianist

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Read next

March 9, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations - Black Jeopardy

Ajia Munns and Jennifer Dodson join host Natasha Boozer to continue honoring Women's History Month with a rousing game of Black Jeopardy!

Photo of Bill Legere

March 8, 2023: Bill Legere looks back at almost 40 years of leading KTOO

Bill Legere retired from KTOO after almost 40 years this past January. Bill sits down with Host Bostin Christopher to chat about his time at KTOO and a lifetime in Public Media. Also, a look at three optional programs of the Juneau School District, and a preview of "The Singing Planet," an offering of the Juneau Audubon Society

Logo for Inside WIre: Colorado Prison Radio

March 7, 2023: "Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio;" "Books Across America;" Alaska Center for the Book "Read Alaska Native" reading challenge

Guests: Ryan Conarro - "Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio," Mason Engel - “Books Across America," and Sara Juday and Angela Gonzalez - Alaska Center for the Book's "Read Alaska Native" reading challenge.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications