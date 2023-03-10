March 10, 2023: DJ Korra the Kid; Juneau Piano Series; JEDC Innovation Summit

Today on Juneau Afternoon:
- DJ Korra the Kid is here from Seattle as part of Underground Connection
- Jon Hays and Andrew Brownell discuss the Juneau Piano Series premiering tonight!
- Brian Holst from the Juneau Economic Development Council previews next week’s Innovation Summit
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
Guests:
- Brian Holst, JEDC Innovation Summit
- Zac Pease, Underground Connection
- Korra The Kid aka Lauren Taylor, DJ
- Jon Hays, Pianist
- Andrew Brownell, Pianist
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.