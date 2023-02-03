Juneau’s Firefighter of the Year on the rewards of community service

Ella Piatt was recently named Firefighter of the Year by Capital City Fire Rescue. She sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to talk about how she initially became involved in this often dangerous, always meaningful work and even gave some words of wisdom for future firefighters.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.



Chloe Pleznac: So Ella, first of all, congratulations on your recent recognition as the capital city’s firefighter of the year. Could you tell me a little bit about how you got involved in firefighting?

Ella Piatt: I started around when COVID hit I was doing a lot of working from home and just everything was shut down. And I started a second job working at the airport during the COVID effort and at the time CCFR was in charge of that effort. So I got to know a lot of firefighters there. And then Chief Mead actually came up to me and asked if I wanted to join their upcoming Firefighter 1 class that was happening that February and I was like, why not? I didn’t have much else going on. So I figured I might as well take on the challenge.

Chloe Pleznac: What’s the hardest thing about being a volunteer firefighter?

Ella Piatt: I would say, like, comically, trying to reach everything off of the tall engines, but that’s why we help each other out. I’m height challenged, as most people would say. But other than that, it’s just the usual physical exertion.

Chloe Pleznac: So what’s one of the better things, something that you find joy in?

Ella Piatt: I kind of like just being on my toes, and just helping out the community and the career staff is great. And, you know, we’re just a great team. So I really like that camaraderie. And yeah, supporting each other. And just, yeah, all of our support.

Chloe Pleznac: So what was your reaction when you heard about winning this award?

Ella Piatt: I was very surprised. I was in the middle of eating food. So I was at the banquet, so I was very taken aback. I wasn’t, yeah, I wasn’t expecting.

Chloe Pleznac: They didn’t let you know ahead of time that you’d won?

Ella Piatt: No, I know, they sent out email nominations. So I knew they were having awards, but I didn’t think I was, especially with all the amazing firefighters that are, you know, in the career staff and other volunteers, I just didn’t think I was, it was a surprise. I was taken aback a little bit, I actually had to, like think, think again, be like, was that my name? Or was it someone else’s name?

Chloe Pleznac: So this is just a question I have, and it’s really just for any little girls or boys that might be listening to KTOO, and maybe they want to grow up and become a volunteer firefighter, what would your word of advice or wisdom be to them?

Ella Piatt: Yeah, I would say go for it. And just stay open-minded, because you’re going to learn things that you are maybe not so good at, and things that you are really good at, but it’s going to help kind of define who you are. And that’s definitely what I found out was, you know, I never knew I’d be breaking windows during a fire or anything. I just didn’t think that was ever anything I would be doing. And then I’ve also found out where I’m, some of my weaknesses are and, you know, just made me learn to think about like, oh, maybe I should work on that, or, yeah, that also made me realize that I have a lot of strength. I definitely, highly encourage it, definitely have them do it.

Chloe Pleznac: Were there any challenges you faced as a woman in this male-dominated field?

Ella Piatt: I think it’s definitely progressed more so, not so much anymore. I do, I’ve had incidences where it’s just like, I think some guys think I can’t be doing this stuff on my own, like, I have to have my partner who’s actually with me, now, my partner be there and like, no. I just say, ‘you know, I’m my own person, like, I don’t need to, I’m not defined by the person I’m with, by a man.’ So I definitely those are some challenges. But again, that’s not everybody. The world is changing and is becoming a lot more recognized. I mean, we have a young captain who’s exceeded everything and I think she’s an incredible captain. So it’s definitely progressing. And I think it’s definitely opened up more opportunities for women.

Chloe Pleznac: Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. And congratulations. It sounds like it was much deserved. And yeah, thank you for your community volunteering. That’s fantastic.

Ella Piatt: Thank you so much.