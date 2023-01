In much of the world, the Christmas season continued into the new year, with Eastern Orthodox Christians overseas and in the United States celebrating on Jan. 7. In Sitka, St. Michael’s Cathedral hosted its annual Nativity service on Saturday, featuring a divine liturgy and choral music — with lyrics in Lingít, Aleut and Yup’ik as well as Latin.

KCAW’s Meredith Redick brings us this audio postcard, featuring the voices of Father Ishmael Andrew and choral director KathyHope Erickson.

Listen: