Nov. 23-25, 2022: Juneau Afternoon on holiday schedule

The Juneau Afternoon team is taking a break to observe the holiday. The show will return on Wednesday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m.

Please enjoy these hand-picked holiday specials this week on KTOO:

Living On Earth Thanksgiving Special : As Americans gather to give thanks over a feast, a look at how embracing the plant world in our diets connects to climate, health, and democracy. Also, in some Native cultures four more staples join the “Three Sisters” of corn, beans, and squash. The “Seven Sisters” and the importance of saving Native seeds, that and more in this special Thanksgiving edition of Living on Earth from PRX. (Wednesday, November 23, 7:00 pm) Songs of the People : Indigenous Roots of Black Folk Music is a 28-minute audio program hosted by Benjamin Mertz, a song leader in the Black Spiritual tradition. The program will look at pre-20th Century Black music as a folk tradition, exploring its connections to its African ancestry and its similarities to the traditional music of the First Nations in North America. With work songs, drum circles, sacred chants, and songs evoking the imagery of rivers and mountains, Black Spiritual music lives hand-in-hand with other Indigenous music traditions. (Thursday, November 24, 3:00 p.m.) Indigenous YOUth Nation : Indigenous YOUth Nation is a 29 min episode that works to “Celebrate Culture”, “Empower Youth,” “Nourish Knowledge,” “Inspire Intergenerational Dialogue,” and build strong roots for our future generations. (Thursday, November 24, 3:30 p.m.) Giving Thanks : Classical music is the heart and soul of the original Giving Thanks. Between the music, no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude. Whether your listeners are early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words. With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. (Thursday, November 24, 6:00 p.m.) Estranged: Host Anita Rao meets two women who — by choice or circumstance — became estranged from their parents. Writer Raksha Vasudevan shares how being an immigrant shapes how she thinks about creating distance from her family, and Tiffany Scott talks about what it was like to be ghosted by her dad. The two reflect on finding belonging elsewhere and seeking support from non-traditional sources. Anita also learns from two siblings who were estranged for more than 40 years that while reconciliation is possible, it’s not for everyone. (Friday, November 25, 3:00 p.m.)



Check out our full schedule here. Have a safe and happy week!