Kirby Day steps down as Travel Juneau takes over Tourism Best Management Practices

The longtime manager of the program that sets Juneau’s tourism standards is stepping down from his role as the go-between with local residents.

At Monday’s Assembly meeting, members praised Kirby Day for his leadership of Tourism Best Management Practices — or TBMP — for the last 25 years.

Mayor Beth Weldon read a proclamation thanking Day and acknowledging the work TBMP has done to address concerns like noise, crowds and pollution related to Juneau’s cruise ship industry and tour operators.

Weldon said TBMP has become a model for managing cruise tourism impacts in other communities in Alaska and around the world.

The program is paid for with cruise ship passenger fees and has a hotline where locals can leave questions and concerns.

Day, who also served as director of shore operations for Princess Cruises while managing TBMP, thanked the Assembly and acknowledged the many meetings and conversations that have taken place to create a better relationship between the cruise industry and the community, especially as the number of tourists arriving each season has grown.

‘We don’t solve 100% of the problems for 100% of the people 100% of the time,” he said. “But I think we’ve made an impact.”

Travel Juneau, the private nonprofit focused on promoting local tourism, will now manage TBMP. Travel Juneau Elizabeth Arnett will take on Day’s role coordinating between the cruise industry, the city, local tour operators and the public.