Oct. 19, 2022: First Annual Real Talk Walk/Run focuses on the effect of motherhood on mental health

The journey to parenthood is nothing short of challenging. This weekend, Bartlett Regional Hospital and Anchor Counseling & Consulting are teaming up for the first annual Real Talk Walk/Run to raise awareness of motherhood mental health, birth trauma, and pregnancy and infant loss, and provide information about the perinatal support and resources available in Juneau.

“We know the journey to parenthood is challenging and takes a team effort,” said Sara Gress, Bartlett’s Perinatal Education Manager. “We want parents, particularly mothers, to know there are safe and welcoming spaces where they can talk with others going through similar experiences and get access to important educational resources.” On today’s episode of Juneau Afternoon, Gress talks with host Sheli DeLaney about the importance of having conversations about these topics.

Also on today’s show, we’ll hear an interview with hosts of NPR’s Alt.Latino, find out more about how to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses, and get a preview of the Juneau Symphony’s concerts this weekend–the theme is Stories.

