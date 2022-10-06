2 Russian nationals request asylum after crossing to Gambell by boat

Two foreign nationals coming from Russia were detained on St. Lawrence Island earlier this week before being taken to Anchorage.

The two unidentified men arrived in Gambell by boat on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, they were transferred to Anchorage, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

According to Alaska’s News Source, officials in Gambell said the men told locals they were fleeing the Russian military.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a limited mobilization last month, drafting up to 300,000 men for Russia’s failing invasion of Ukraine – a move which has made many potential draftees, particularly in outlying areas of Russia, seek to leave.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan identified the duo as “Russian nationals” in a Thursday statement, saying both had requested asylum in the United States.

“This incident makes two things clear: First, the Russian people don’t want to fight Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in securing America’s national security,” Sullivan said.

Murkowski noted that the federal response was “lacking,” calling for additional federal resources to be sent to Alaska.

“Only local officials and state law enforcement had the capability to immediately respond to the asylum seekers, while Customs and Border Protection had to dispatch a Coast Guard aircraft from over 750 miles away to get on scene,” Murkowski said. “This situation underscores the need for a stronger security posture in America’s Arctic, which I have championed throughout my time in the Senate.”

A spokesman for Sullivan declined further comment on the incident Thursday, deferring questions to DHS.

The Department of Homeland Security and the office of Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, in Alaska are taking the lead on this case. Neither DHS nor CBP responded to KNOM’s request for comment before this story published.

This story has been updated.

Alaska Public Media reporter Chris Klint contributed information to this story.