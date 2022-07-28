Newscast – Thursday, July 28, 2022

In this newscast:
- Congress passes a $280 billion bill to subsidize domestic production of computer chips
- The public comment period closes soon on NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center draft research plans on climate change
- Federal officials announce plans to spend $401 million in grants and loans to expand internet for rural parts of 11 states including Alaska
- Four children are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Fairbanks
- Ironman Alaska athletes scramble to get their bikes to Juneau in time for the race
- The Sitka Tribe of Alaska is expanding surveys to see where the local herring egg harvest ends up
- Researchers try to refine how they count a declining Aleutian tern population when its range is almost 10,000 miles
- The Tanana Valley State Fair bans poultry because of the threat of avian influenza