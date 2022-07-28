KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, July 28, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Congress passes a $280 billion bill to subsidize domestic production of computer chips
  • The public comment period closes soon on NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center draft research plans on climate change
  • Federal officials announce plans to spend $401 million in grants and loans to expand internet for rural parts of 11 states including Alaska
  • Four children are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Fairbanks
  • Ironman Alaska athletes scramble to get their bikes to Juneau in time for the race
  • The Sitka Tribe of Alaska is expanding surveys to see where the local herring egg harvest ends up
  • Researchers try to refine how they count a declining Aleutian tern population when its range is almost 10,000 miles
  • The Tanana Valley State Fair bans poultry because of the threat of avian influenza

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications