Newscast – Thursday, July 14, 2022

In this newscast:
- Ballots in Juneau’s local election this fall won’t have questions about a proposed sales tax break on groceries
- A new academic paper says there is a consistent pattern of harm to salmon habitat from mines throughout the Northwest
- State health officials report the latest COVID-19 numbers
- Kodiak sees its first cruise ship since before the pandemic
- Anchorage police investigate a claim that a woman got out of a traffic ticket by flashing a novelty “white privilege” card
- Alaskans can dial 988 to reach a suicide prevention hotline starting Saturday