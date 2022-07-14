KTOO

KXLL 101.7 FM Outage

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, July 14, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Ballots in Juneau’s local election this fall won’t have questions about a proposed sales tax break on groceries
  • A new academic paper says there is a consistent pattern of harm to salmon habitat from mines throughout the Northwest
  • State health officials report the latest COVID-19 numbers
  • Kodiak sees its first cruise ship since before the pandemic
  • Anchorage police investigate a claim that a woman got out of a traffic ticket by flashing a novelty “white privilege” card
  • Alaskans can dial 988 to reach a suicide prevention hotline starting Saturday

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications