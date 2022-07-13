Newscast – Wednesday, July 13, 2022

In this newscast:
- A Juneau man who was reported missing turned himself into police
- The U.S. Forest Service is proposing restoring 23,000 acres of Admiralty Island that had been logged
- Researchers say the Aleutian Islands are a logical refueling point for trans-Pacific shipping with zero-emission fuels
- A geothermal energy company is a step closer to prospecting on Augustine Island in lower Cook Inlet
- The Anchorage Assembly approves money to house homeless people at a downtown hotel
- The World Eskimo Indian Olympics begin