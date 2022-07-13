KTOO

KXLL 101.7 FM Outage

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, July 13, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau man who was reported missing turned himself into police
  • The U.S. Forest Service is proposing restoring 23,000 acres of Admiralty Island that had been logged
  • Researchers say the Aleutian Islands are a logical refueling point for trans-Pacific shipping with zero-emission fuels
  • A geothermal energy company is a step closer to prospecting on Augustine Island in lower Cook Inlet
  • The Anchorage Assembly approves money to house homeless people at a downtown hotel
  • The World Eskimo Indian Olympics begin

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications