Black soul food and barbecue. Live music. Prayers and speeches. These are some of the common threads in Juneteenth celebrations across the country, to be held this year on Sunday, June 19. The federal holiday is on Monday.

I n this week’s Culture Rich Conversations, Kelli and Sherry Patterson explore the history of Juneteenth, originally a celebration to mark the end of slavery after the Civil War.

They are joined by Janelle Everett, college recruitment director at the Iḷisaġvik College in Utqiagvik, also known as Barrow. Everett says very few Americans, even Blacks, understand the story of Juneteenth, how the celebration is more than about the end of slavery, but still a work in progress, dedicated to the dream of achieving equality and justice for all.

