Black in Alaska’s mission is simple but daunting – to profile 50 people whose stories will help explain what it’s like to be Black in Alaska. The goal: to dismantle stereotypes and connect the Black community to fellow Alaskans.

On this week’s Culture Rich Conversations, Christina Michelle talks with her mother Sherry Patterson, about her experience as one of the participants in the project. Her guests include Jovell Rennie, who lead the production team for Black in Alaska and Mayowa Aina, one of the writers.

Christina Michelle hosted this week’s Culture Rich Conversations, which is a collaboration between the Black Awareness Association of Juneau and KTOO. It airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.