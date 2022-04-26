Newscast – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

In this newscast:
- Juneau welcomes the first big cruise ship of the year
- The Bureau of Land Management announces it is closing millions of acres of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil drilling
- Alaska lawmakers are considering a request by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to fund a takeover of a federal environmental permitting program
- Golden Valley Electric Association is reviewing a proposal to generate up to 36 megawatts of wind and solar electricity
- Alaska’s first investigator focused on missing and murdered indigenous people shares her experience three weeks into her job
- Anchorage officials and various private organizations are partnering on four new projects to reduce homelessness
- Alaska Airlines suspends nonstop flights between Anchorage and Honolulu