KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau welcomes the first big cruise ship of the year
  • The Bureau of Land Management announces it is closing millions of acres of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil drilling
  • Alaska lawmakers are considering a request by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to fund a takeover of a federal environmental permitting program
  • Golden Valley Electric Association is reviewing a proposal to generate up to 36 megawatts of wind and solar electricity
  • Alaska’s first investigator focused on missing and murdered indigenous people shares her experience three weeks into her job
  • Anchorage officials and various private organizations are partnering on four new projects to reduce homelessness
  • Alaska Airlines suspends nonstop flights between Anchorage and Honolulu

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications