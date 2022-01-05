Search continues for family of newborn found at Fairbanks intersection

Efforts to find the parents of a baby left in a cardboard box on a west Fairbanks street corner on New Year’s Eve continue.

Alaska State Troopers say they are pursuing all avenues, including DNA analysis, to find the family of the newborn — whose name is Teshawn, according to a letter left with the child.

The baby was found near a bank of mailboxes at the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue. The note refers to parents who lived nearby on Cormorant Street, but troopers say the newborn may have come from a different location in town.

The note said the family could not care for the baby, who was wrapped in a blanket inside the box. Troopers say the child appears to have been found shortly after being left.

The child remains in good health and is being cared for by the state Office of Children’s Services.