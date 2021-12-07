Friday, December 3rd: Theatre in the Rough brings “An Inspector Calls” to the stage.  Sons of Norway Nordic Film Festival. Nel McConahey’s, Gems of the Sea

The death of a woman who has taken her own life brings a mysterious inspector to a wealthy family’s household – and that’s how J.B. Priestly’s drama, “An Inspector Calls,” begins.

Theatre in the Rough has brought the play to the stage in Juneau – a dark story, with shocking revelations, that unfold over the course of an evening.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the themes from the play and its message of social responsibility.

Also today:

Sons of Norway Nordic Film Festival

Nell McConahey, a jeweler and glass artist, featured this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

Rhonda McBride hosts Friday's program.