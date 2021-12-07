KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Friday, December 3rd: Theatre in the Rough brings “An Inspector Calls” to the stage.  Sons of Norway Nordic Film Festival. Nel McConahey’s, Gems of the Sea

by

Scene from “An Inspector Calls,” an evening of reckoning for a wealthy family.

The death of a woman who has taken her own life brings a mysterious inspector to a wealthy family’s household – and that’s how J.B. Priestly’s drama, “An Inspector Calls,” begins.

Theatre in the Rough has brought the play to the stage in Juneau – a dark story, with shocking revelations, that unfold over the course of an evening.

On  Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the themes from the play and its message of social responsibility.

Also today:

  • Sons of Norway Nordic Film Festival
  • Nell McConahey, a jeweler and glass artist, featured this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.
Nel McConahey is December’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery. She says her exhibit, “Gems of the Sea,” was inspired by a recent snorkeling trip. 

Rhonda McBride hosts Friday’s program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you when you need it. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications