Wednesday, November 24th: Douglas holiday festivities. Helping Hands Foodbank benefit for New Year’s. Christmas tree sales fund swim team travel.

After the turkey, the trimmings and time out for family and friends, there’s more holiday fun to enjoy.

On Friday night at six, just drive across the bridge to Douglas for some of the events planned by the Douglas Fourth of July Committee, which also organizes festivities for the day after Thanksgiving.

From a Christmas tree lighting, to caroling to skating, it’s a holiday extravaganza with something for everyone.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, how you can partake in all the activities.

Also, on this program:

The Helping Hands Foodbank’s plans for a New Year’s Eve bash — a way to embrace 2022, but also feed families in need.

High school swim teams from Juneau-Douglas and Thunder Mountain have joined forces to sell Christmas trees. How the money will help pay for travel costs.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.