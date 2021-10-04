When to expect results for Juneau’s vote-by-mail election

Tuesday is Election Day and is the last day to turn in ballots for Juneau’s local election.

It’s the second year the election is by mail. Like last year, all ballots will be sent to Anchorage where election workers will process them. That means preliminary results won’t be available on election night but could be out as early as Friday or Monday.

Election workers check voter signatures and confirm that each voter has turned in only one ballot. When those are verified, the ballot gets counted and scanned.

Ballots that are questioned and can’t be counted in Anchorage will be brought back to Juneau, where they will be examined by the canvas review board.

The board will certify election results on Oct. 19. Any results posted on the city’s website before then are unofficial.

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot, you can turn it in at a vote center or secure drop box. The vote centers are at the Mendenhall Library and the Assembly chambers. The drop boxes are at the Douglas Library and the Auke Bay boat launch parking lot. Ballots have to be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Results will be posted on the KTOO election page when they become available.