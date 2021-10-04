KTOO

When to expect results for Juneau’s vote-by-mail election

by

Juneau election workers count ballots in Anchorage after the city's first by-mail election in October 2020. Preliminary results for this year's election aren't expected until at least Friday, Oct. 8.

Tuesday is Election Day and is the last day to turn in ballots for Juneau’s local election.

It’s the second year the election is by mail. Like last year, all ballots will be sent to Anchorage where election workers will process them.  That means preliminary results won’t be available on election night but could be out as early as Friday or Monday. 

Election workers check voter signatures and confirm that each voter has turned in only one ballot. When those are verified, the ballot gets counted and scanned. 

Ballots that are questioned and can’t be counted in Anchorage will be brought back to Juneau, where they will be examined by the canvas review board.

The board will certify election results on Oct. 19. Any results posted on the city’s website before then are unofficial.

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot, you can turn it in at a vote center or secure drop box. The vote centers are at the Mendenhall Library and the Assembly chambers. The drop boxes are at the Douglas Library and the Auke Bay boat launch parking lot. Ballots have to be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Results will be posted on the KTOO election page when they become available.

Shayne Nuesca

Digital Editor, KTOO

I know you’re busy and I want to take the work out of getting information. I’m here to make sure we’re listening to you — through our website, social media and everywhere else on digital. What questions have come up after our reporting?

Read next

No, Juneau. You can't change your vote after you turn in your ballot

After a candidate's late bid for school board and newfound information about other candidates, many Juneau voters have asked if they can change their votes. But once a ballot is returned, the city clerk says there's no going back.

Juneau school board candidate weighs in on protective orders, delinquent sales taxes in his past

Buzard points out that he’s been on both sides of the state’s protective order process.

An elementary school principal got restraining orders against a Juneau man in 2019. Now he's running for school board.

When first asked to explain the orders, Ibn Bailey described them as a direct result of his attempts to talk to school staff about his nephews. But it turns out that his description of how he landed in court for stalking is not accurate. Or, at least, it wasn't the whole story. 

