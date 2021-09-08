KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at an all-time high in Alaska,
  • the state’s largest school systems aren’t doing any kind of COVID-19 surveillance testing,
  • the U.S. Department of Education has approved a state plan for spending $358 million in relief funds,
  • the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to reevaluate a Trump-era environmental review that may affect plans to reopen the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil and gas leasing,
  • one of nine remaining clan houses in Sitka is on the verge of collapse, and
  • residents of Wrangell and Petersburg can now text 911 when calling isn’t an option.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

