Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

In this newscast:
- Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at an all-time high in Alaska,
- the state’s largest school systems aren’t doing any kind of COVID-19 surveillance testing,
- the U.S. Department of Education has approved a state plan for spending $358 million in relief funds,
- the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to reevaluate a Trump-era environmental review that may affect plans to reopen the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil and gas leasing,
- one of nine remaining clan houses in Sitka is on the verge of collapse, and
- residents of Wrangell and Petersburg can now text 911 when calling isn’t an option.