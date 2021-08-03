KTOO

Wednesday, August 4th: Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy Awards announced. Juneau Police Department gears up for the school year. Juneau Douglas City Museum. Skagway Expose.

Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy was an attorney with a passion for the arts. She left her mark in Juneau in many ways — from co-founder the Juneau Jazz and Classics festival to leading a campaign for the whale statue at Overstreet Park. The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council recently named their annual awards in her honor.

The winners of the Juneau Arts and Humanity Council’s Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy Awards will be announced on Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon.

JAHC recognizes artists in a number of areas: arts in education, inspirational leadership, volunteerism as well as individual and lifetime achievement.

Also on Wednesday’s show:

  • The Juneau Police Department looks ahead to the start of the school year.
  • August’s offerings from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
  • The “Skagway Expose,” Taylor Vidic’s musical romp in a town with a colorful history.

Catch Juneau Afternoon with Sheli DeLaney on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

