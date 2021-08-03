Wednesday, August 4th: Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy Awards announced. Juneau Police Department gears up for the school year. Juneau Douglas City Museum. Skagway Expose.

The winners of the Juneau Arts and Humanity Council’s Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy Awards will be announced on Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon.

JAHC recognizes artists in a number of areas: arts in education, inspirational leadership, volunteerism as well as individual and lifetime achievement.

Also on Wednesday’s show:

The Juneau Police Department looks ahead to the start of the school year.

August’s offerings from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

The “Skagway Expose,” Taylor Vidic’s musical romp in a town with a colorful history.

Catch Juneau Afternoon with Sheli DeLaney on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.