In this Thursday’s program from the Black Awareness Association: Part two of Christina Michelle’s conversation with three military veterans.

How they feel pride in serving their country — yet hope future soldiers won’t have to experience the pain and heartbreak of racism.

The Black Awareness Association of Juneau’s Culture Rich Conversations show airs every Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.