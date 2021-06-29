Newscast – Monday, June 28, 2021

In this newscast:
- During his twelve years as a U.S. Senator for Alaska, Mike Gravel stirred up a lot of controversy. But on Saturday, he died quietly at the age of 91, surrounded by his family in Seaside, California.
- It’s gotten a little harder for Alaska patients to get telehealth appointments with their doctors who are outside of the state.
- Sealaska shareholders have elected two new directors to the Alaska Native corporation’s board of directors.
- The Alaska House has reached an agreement intended to avoid a partial government shutdown just days ahead of the new fiscal year.